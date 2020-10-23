First Five: Do we live in a post-truth world?

If the data and opinion noise is overwhelming you, here are some media literacy tips to get you started sorting fact from fiction.

• Know your rights — what do press and speech laws actually say is and is not protected?

• Be yourself but know yourself — we are most likely to fall for fake stories that confirm our own biases.

• Ask questions and compare multiple news or information sources to get the answer. Always double check the source or article type — avoid opinion pieces when searching for facts.

• The story is rarely simple. Seek complexity instead of confirmation. The facts will not and should not always support your views.

• Admit when you fall for fake news — you’re in good company. A vast number of American adults have fallen for a false story (including this author). Help others become good news consumers. A simple “You might want to double check that story; I think it might be fake” can do a world of good.

Media literacy, though, is about more than consuming what others have created. To be truly media literate, we must express ourselves about the information and content we have taken in.