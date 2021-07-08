First Five: Assaults on local reporters hurt your right to know

When news is overwhelming — as it has been this past year — more people turn to local news than almost any other source.

And for good reason: Local news is often the best place to find what you need to know right now about what’s happening where you live.

You’re more likely to get just-the-facts journalism there than from social media, where most people expect to encounter at least some mis- or disinformation, or from more opinion-based cable shows.

Local news makes it easier to break through information overload. But it’s not always easy to get that news to you — and it’s getting harder.

One in five local TV stations across the country had news crews attacked on the job during 2020, a local news professional group found.

More attacks occurred in bigger cities, and many occurred while covering some of the biggest stories of the last year, like protests. Chances are, though, reporters at one of your local news stations were targets.

The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker documented 438 physical attacks on journalists during 2020, and more than 60 through the first half of 2021, including reporters thrown to the ground, pepper sprayed and punched in the face.