First Five: Amanda Gorman’s lyrical promise of the First Amendment

We should revisit again and again the stirring call during President Joe Biden’s inauguration to put the power and meaning of our First Amendment freedoms at center stage in the 21st century.

In past inaugural addresses, the anthems of a generation have been spoken by the incoming president: Think Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” John F. Kennedy’s “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country,” and even Abraham Lincoln’s call to the “better angels of our nature.” But not this time, with no insult to President Biden.

This year’s inspiration came from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, reciting — no, inhabiting — her poem, “The Hill We Climb.” She later said it was only half-complete on Jan. 6 when the insurrectionist mob invaded the U.S. Capitol — and that the terrible moment “gave me a second wave of energy to finish the poem.”

Gorman said she wanted to speak of challenges — the “evidence of discord and division” — of the moment, but also to express her view of what is past and her vision of what is ahead.