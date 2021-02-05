First Five: A First Amendment case that may be key to Trump’s senate trial

Scholars who disagree that the Brandenburg ruling protects Trump argue he unequivocally incited imminent lawless action through comments he made shortly before the rally including, “You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong,” and “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Harvard Law School’s Einer Elhauge asserted in a Washington Post column, “Trump’s conduct clearly meets the legal standard that Brandenburg set.”

As the sides invoke the ruling to support their positions in the coming days, here is a primer on Brandenburg v. Ohio.

DATE: Decided June 9, 1969

IMPACT: The Brandenburg decision is seen as one of the most expansive interpretations of the First Amendment ever announced by the Supreme Court. The late New York Times columnist Anthony Lewis wrote that Brandenburg “gave the greatest protection to what could be called subversive speech that it has ever had in the United States, and almost certainly greater than such speech has in any other country.”