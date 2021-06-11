Faith column: Will we be served coffee in Heaven?

No matter what my day is like or how stressed I am, a nice hot cup of coffee takes my focus off of the problems I’m having.

I have no idea who invented coffee, but I like to meet him sometime and shake his hand. No other invention in the world has as much value to me as coffee.

Some people don’t like coffee, and that’s OK with me. They’ll have to have something else to calm them down. Some people want decaffeinated coffee, and that’s OK with me, but that’s not what I’m going to drink.

I want my coffee strong. It doesn’t have to be hot necessarily, but it does have to be strong. It has to be the kind of coffee that could take my attention away from the outside world. And, nobody makes my coffee better than the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.

Quite often, when I’m out doing things, I try to find a little place where they serve coffee so that I can sit down and relax.

In one little café I visit, I have a strict rule, “Refill my coffee every five minutes.” That takes care of my anxiety.

Back to my wife’s question, “Do you think they will serve us coffee in Heaven?”