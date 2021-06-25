Faith column: Why do I have so many toes?

I must confess that I’m not always obvious to everything that is before me. I admit I miss a lot of things set before me. I don’t do this intentionally.

For example, sometimes, when I come home from the church office, I pass the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, and she is waving at me, but I don’t see her.

When I get home, she confronts me about it. I know it happened because, well, she told me it happened. I wasn’t very obvious of the situation at the time.

Some things I see, some things I don’t see. And I’m not sure the difference between either one. I don’t know why I miss some things and not others. But I do, and I guess that’s part of my personality.

I know I have 10 toes, five on each foot, and one on each foot is a big toe. I have known that since I could recognize things. I will not tell you how long that is because my calculator doesn’t go up that high.

In the morning, when I get up, I stumble to the kitchen to get my morning cup of coffee. Without that cup of coffee, I have no idea what I’m doing or where I’m going. That’s the reason God gave us coffee. I don’t plan anything before my coffee.