Faith column: Who doesn’t like a Girl Scout cookie?

This week the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage made a little slip. To her, it was a little slip, but to me, it was a big mistake.

It is not always that she makes mistakes that I can profit on. I don’t make this public — especially within her earshot — but there are times that she makes a mistake, and I’m always on the lookout for those times.

When it comes to me, I’m always making mistakes. I’m not sure that I can make a little slip because mine are much bigger. And the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage always catches them, and sometimes — I don’t know how she does it — she catches them before I actually do them.

She calls it “woman’s intuition,” but I call it “man’s trouble.”

This past week, for instance, I had an appointment with my eye doctor. I was to pick up my new glasses, and I was anxious about that. I told my wife that the doctor’s appointment was on Wednesday. She countered that and said, “No, I believe it’s on Thursday.”

“It’s my appointment,” I said, both hands on my hips, “and I’ll go when I want to.”

She looked at me, snickered, and then went back to what she was doing. I think I heard her mumbling something like, “He’s 13 again.”