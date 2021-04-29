Faith column: Where would we be without apple fritters

Stress is not something new in my life or anybody else's, for that matter. The thing about stress is that you never get used to it, or at least I don't.

I don't know what I would do if one week I had no stress at all. When that happens, I'll let you know.

This past week has not been one of those stress-free weeks. Starting on the very first day of the week, stress poked its nose into my business.

On Monday, as I sat at my office to begin the week's work, I opened up my laptop, and I could not turn it on. It would not accept my password. I've used that password for as long as I've had the computer. However, today it would not work.

I tried everything, but nothing worked except it worked up my stress level.

Finally, I had to take it to a computer store to fix it. It took them a little over an hour, but they finally fixed it. The tech also set it up so that I did not have to use a password to open up my computer. That eliminated a lot of stress.

I took it home, had lunch, and then went back to the office to begin my work for the day. Already half the day is shot. When I opened up my computer, everything worked except the passwords on all of my programs. Even Facebook would not work; it did not recognize my password.