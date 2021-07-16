Faith column: Where oh where is my hair?

I must confess I sometimes get so busy that certain things have slipped my mind. I don’t do this intentionally, but I try to prioritize things in my life.

With so many things going on, it is tough to keep up-to-date with everything, even personal items.

This is not true with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. No matter how busy her day is, she always keeps up with everything. She knows things that are happening a week before they actually happen. How she does that, I don’t know, and trust me, I am not going to inquire.

I just ask her if I want to know something, and I get the latest on everything. So, why should I waste my time trying to keep up with everything?

Maybe I should take her to the horse races this week and ask her today who’s going to win.

Looking at my driver’s license, I believe I have a birthday coming up this month. I’m not sure exactly which one it is, but someone in our residence will inform me of that information when it comes time.