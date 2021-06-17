Faith column: Where do wrinkles come from?

The next time I saw her, that wrinkle had disappeared.

Have you ever noticed that things always come back on you when you try to pull them on somebody else? I did think about calling her and asking her opinion of what I should do about my wrinkles. I knew if I did, she could not stop laughing, so I'm not going to go in that direction.

But what are wrinkles really for? What is the purpose of a wrinkle? And, where did they come from? And, do I need to wear a mask?

Because of my confusion in this area, I thought I would take the chance of asking the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage about my wrinkles.

Cautiously I approached her and said, "I discovered I have some wrinkles on my face, and I don't know where they came from? Do you know what I could do?"

Obviously, she thought I was joking because I couldn't get her to stop laughing.

When she finally calmed down, she said, "You've had wrinkles for as long as I can remember." Then she began laughing again.

When she quieted down again, she said, "The purpose of wrinkles is to keep track of your age. Every wrinkle represents a certain age in your life." Then she broke down in laughter again. Obviously, this is funny to her.