Faith column: When the road is not taken

Driving in Houston is like trying to get knots out of a 30-foot extension cord. Just when you think you have it figured out, you are going the wrong way. The good thing about Gypsy (the name I have for GPS) is that she never gets excited or aggravated, which is more than I can say for my three passengers in the car telling me how to drive.

When Gypsy would tell us where to go, we would all get quiet to hear her words of wisdom and then attempt to interpret at the same time what she meant. Even though she spoke in a clear and calm manner, I didn’t know what she meant when she said, “In a half of a mile, take a slight right.” Can anybody tell me what a “slight right” means?

When you are traveling at 70 miles an hour in four lanes of traffic, I need better directions than a, “slight right.” When I asked her what she meant, she never responded. I see how this works, Gypsy wants to tell me what to do, and doesn’t want to hear about my comments or concerns.

What can be learned from this story? First, even if you think you have all the answers, it is good to listen to the people you are talking to, even if you are a computer. Second, if you are giving directions, be clear in what you want the listener to do. I know as a parent, when my kids would ask me why I wanted them to do something, the answer, “Because I said so” was not good enough!