Faith column: When the love bugs test your patience

Not being easily ticked off, I enjoy when other people are ticked off, particularly by little things they have no control over.

Then the story backfired on me!

It was the season of the “love bugs” that happens every year. I always forget that it’s coming, but it comes every year. This past year seems to have been my worst experience.

It was love bugs, mosquitoes and flies. I suppose they have a purpose in this world, but I have yet to discover what that purpose is. Their purpose is not well suited to me personally.

When morning came, I went outside to get into my vehicle to go to the church office. As soon as I stepped outside, a bunch of love bugs hit me. I don’t know what they see in me that they love so much, and I wish they would drop it. I’m thinking of seeking a divorce.

Walking toward my vehicle, I was swatting left and right, up and down and every swat hit some kind of bug. I must confess that they were starting to bug me.

No matter where I went that day, there was some kind of bug following me and trying to snuggle up with me. Why do they have to be so loving?

All day long, I was swatting these bugs. The more I swatted, the more they seemed to come in my direction.