Faith column: What bores me? Committee meetings

I have never considered myself to be boring. I may be boring to other people but not to myself.

As you get older, you find out that there are many boring things in this world.

When younger, I can’t ever remember being bored except when my father was lecturing me on how I should behave. I’m not sure he was very successful at that.

I wasn’t bored with anything, and I always found something to gain my attention.

This was back in the day when there was no internet, cell phones, or anything along those lines. How some people today live without cell phones is something I’ll never understand.

The other day I was downtown, stopped at a red light, and many people were walking on the left side. I watched them and didn’t know if they were going to some memorial service or what. They were all bent over, heads down, working on their cellphone while walking.

You take away their cell phone, and they will not know what in the world to do.

When I was younger, we knew what to do. We did not need some claptrap to amuse us and keep us from being bored.

Being a husband for over 50 years, I don’t know what being bored is all about.