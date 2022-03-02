Faith column: What a crazy world we live in

The only challenge I see, at least for me, is the ability to control me and my crazy. I don’t want my crazy to control me and get me into trouble I can’t handle. But I want to understand my crazy and then use it for profitable purposes.

There is somebody out there in the world who needs to experience me and my crazy to feel good about themselves. They can look at me and think, “I may be crazy, but at least I’m not that crazy.” If I can do that each day, I’m doing an incredible amount of work for the human population.

So, the last few years, I’ve been trying to hone my crazy to have at least some positive results with the people around me.

Thinking about this and looking back over the last few years some of my encouragement has come from people who I first thought were just being crazy. Sometimes crazy does have a purpose.

I thought about a special versus Scripture that addresses this. “Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even as also ye do” (1 Thessalonians 5:11).

I don’t have to know who I’m encouraging but sometimes my crazy activities do in fact encourage somebody along the way. Only in heaven will I realize how many people I have encouraged this way.

