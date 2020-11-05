Faith column: Things have a way of catching up with me

I have learned in my life, and probably just one thing: things have a way of catching up with me. I can't get away with anything.

It's not that I don't try. There were a few times when I've come pretty close to getting away with something, but it didn't turn out the way I hoped.

One example stands out. Last year someone hacked into the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage’s bank account and purchased a case of wine for around $700. It took her a few days to see this in her bank account. When she saw it, she immediately went to the bank to dispute it.

The interesting thing about this purchase on her account was, it happened while she was playing the piano in church on a Sunday morning here in Florida, and was made at the same time in Southern California. I know my wife is terrific, but I did not believe she could do that. To be in two different places at the same time is magical.

Maybe she has more arrows in her quiver than I imagined.

She finally got it squared away with her bank and got the money put back. For a while, she was a little worried and checked her bank account every day.

Every once in a while, being the kind of person I am, I will ask her after the Sunday service, “Did you buy any wine today?”