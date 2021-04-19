Faith column: That’s why doctors call us patients

In a few minutes, I begin to smell something rather disgusting. I didn't want to look over to the guy next to me, but I did not smell that before he sat down, so I decided that I could not take that stench any longer.

I got up to get a drink of water prepared for us, washed my hands, and then sat at another place.

And of course, within a minute or two another man walked in and sat two chairs away from me. They had it set up so you could not sit next to somebody. I smiled and nodded my head, then went back to reading.

In a relatively short time, I began smelling that odor, and it seemed to worsen as I sat there. I don't like to make a fuss or embarrass anybody, so I sat there as long as I could.

Then, I got up to get another drink of water, washed my hands, and walked across the room to another seat. This time an older woman came in and sat two seats away. Again I nodded my head, smiled, and went back to reading.

Then I smelled that smell again. This was getting to be rather ridiculous. I can understand some old man smelling that bad, but I was a little confused as to why this woman smelled like that.

At this point, I didn't know what to do. I got up two times before, and the third time draws attention to yourself.