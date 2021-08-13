Faith column: Temptation is oh so tempting

Not dwelling on this very long, I just opened up and gave this person a piece of my mind that I have never used before. I was so tempted to say things that would be very inappropriate. I was expressing my anger as I have never expressed it before.

For someone to come between my apple fritter and me is a very dangerous place to be. So I explained to the person on the phone what a stupid idiot they were, as if they didn’t know already, and how I did not appreciate them calling me, particularly at this time of the day.

Then I heard the magical sound of “click.” He was no longer on the phone.

Sitting back at the table, I looked at my apple fritters, and as I took my first bite, I thought of a verse of Scripture that means a lot to me.

“There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it” (1 Corinthians 10:13).

There is a hymn that says, “Yield not to temptation, for yielding is sin.” Temptations are there all the time, but God can give me the strength not to yield to them. I can’t control the temptation but I can the yielding part.

