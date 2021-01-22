Faith column: Riding the hallelujah train to the end

We discussed some of the negative news being broadcast. None of it made sense to either of us. My opinion is simply, if it doesn't make sense to the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, I'm not going to try to find any sense for myself.

Each story was worse than the one before it. I felt the attitude in the room was going further south than I wanted it to go. Nothing on the news in any way sparked any bit of inspiration in my life.

For every negative story the news presents, there should be at least five positive stories that counter the negativity.

I looked over at my wife, smiled one of my gregarious smiles, and said, “I’m going to be riding the hallelujah train to the end. You want to join me?”

Looking at me quizzically, she said, “What in the world does that mean?”

I chuckled, and when I got control of my chuckling, “Do you remember good old Uncle Ned?”

She shook her head and said that she never met him, so she did not know who I was talking about.

So I told her the good old Uncle Ned story. He was the kind of guy that if you could discourage him, you were the only person that could do that.