Faith column: Knock, knock; someone’s in trouble

For some reason, the last several weeks we have been getting many visitors at our door. I'm not sure if this is a general trend or if it is just our door.

Some of them have been salesmen, religious people, scam artists and a host of other people. They only had one goal in mind, and that was to get our money.

I guess I have not realized how wealthy I am. Everybody wants my money. If they only knew how little money I had, they would be running away from our house. I can't even get my money because I'm not sure where it is.

This year the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I will have been married 50 years. I think my wife married me for my money, but in the last 50 years, she has not found any of it. I'll give her another 50 years, and then we are going to have to reexamine the situation. When she does find it, we will take a vacation to Hawaii.

Money we have not, and the more they pester us for our money, the more frustration we acquire. If they want frustration, we have plenty of that and are more than happy to give it to them.