Faith column: It's my story and I'm sticking to it

Hanging up the phone, I thought a bit that the person on the other end of the phone did not allow me to tell my story.

For me, this heart attack was quite an experience that I never expected to experience. I know my father had several heart attacks, but I never assumed he had willed it to me. It’s during these times that you think seriously about dying.

I have been tempted to spread the rumor that I won the million-dollar lottery for the week. Once that got out, I would get all kinds of calls to hear my million dollars’ story. But, of course, I know that they would want to be put on my Christmas list.

The discouraging point is nobody wanted to know the story of my heart attack. My heart attack was an opportunity for them to brag, or so it seemed, about their heart attack or their uncle’s heart attack or somebody else’s.

After going through a heart attack why do I want to hear about someone else’s heart attack and how they got through it?

Of course, that is my narcissism coming to the surface. I want everything to be about me and center on my life. I’m not sure what to do or how to deal with this narcissistic virus that seems to be penetrating my life.