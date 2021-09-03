Faith column: Is being sane too much to ask?

Looking down one lane, I saw three young ladies coming, and I did not know what to do. It looked like they had painted their clothing on. I’ve never seen anything so crazy in all my life. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know if I should run. Should I just sit there and close my eyes?

As they walked by, I noticed that they did have clothes on. But, for the life of me, I don’t know how they got those clothes on, and I could not imagine how they would take them off.

Seeing these young ladies with their painted-on clothes, I could appreciate the ladies wearing raggedy torn trousers. I’m not sure which is worse, but I think at the time I would have voted for the terrible trousers.

It’s good I had a cup of coffee with me because as I sat there, I was trying to calm myself down. If this world is not insane, then I am.

I noticed a young guy coming down, talking like he was on the radio. He talked and laughed and talked and laughed, and I thought maybe this guy had had a little too much “whatchamacallit” to drink.

I noticed an attachment to his ears with something coming down the side of his chin. As he walked by, he continued talking. It was then I noticed something rather strange. This young man was talking on the telephone.