Faith column: If it was up to me, I'd fix it

Fifty years ago, I was a teenager. Boy, do I miss those Days of Yore. It's not that I would like to relive them, but I was a much different person back then.

As a teenager, I knew everything, and all you had to do was ask me. Even if you didn't ask me, I still would tell you what was on my mind. I wished I knew everything today because people are asking me questions I can’t even answer.

A teenager is someone between being a baby and being an adult. I sure don't want to be a baby, and I've had misgivings about becoming an adult. An adult has all kinds of responsibilities, of which none define the term "let's have fun."

One of the marvelous things about being a teenager is that you really don't know what's going on in the world. When I was a teenager, television wasn't the big thing it is today. And we didn't have the Internet with all of the social media associated with it. I could go a whole week and not know what was going on out in the world.

If you would watch the TV news at night, which I did very rarely, in under 30 minutes they could tell you everything going on in the world. Now, the news needs a 24/7 platform, and even then, they can't get all of the news out there.