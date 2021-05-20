Faith column: I may be a knucklehead, but I'm not insane

She takes the repair person to her vehicle and explains, in detail, what is wrong with the vehicle and how to fix it.

She will say to him, “I can fix it; I just don’t have the time today.”

He will look at her; rubbing his chin as he looks at me. Then he will explain to my wife what needs to be done and how he’s going to do it.

Wrong step.

Again, she will tell him exactly what’s wrong and exactly what he needs to do to fix it. Then she will say, “If it’s not fixed the way I tell you, I am not going to pay for it.”

Fortunately, for him, he fixes it precisely the way she wants it. Another life saved.

Where she got all that knowledge about a vehicle, I do not know. I never question; I always go along. After all, she has saved me a lot of money by fixing things herself.

One time there was something wrong with our air conditioning, and the repairman came to fix it. Again, she told him exactly what was wrong with it.

Then she walked away. In a few moments, he came back and said, “I’m going to have to go to my garage and get a tool I need to fix this.”