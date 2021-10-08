Faith column: I don't believe in karma

Some people believe in karma, but I don’t. Some people believe what you do will come back on you some way or the other.

I do believe that everything you do does have consequences. Sometimes those consequences are small and insignificant and sometimes rather large and unbearing.

Recently, my truck was in the garage for about six weeks getting a new engine because the old engine had died. That was the longest time I’ve been separated from my truck in, I don’t know how many years. It was either get a new engine or a new truck. The engine was a lot cheaper.

While my truck was in the shop, I used the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage’s van. Believe me when I say it was a challenge to drive that little van. It was difficult for me to get in and out, and once I was in, it was hard for me to move about.

I had no choice. Either borrow my wife’s van or walk.

I don’t mind walking as long as it’s to the refrigerator and back to my easy chair. But to walk a couple of miles to the church office was not on my schedule of to-dos.