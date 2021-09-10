Faith column: I didn't appreciate it until it was gone

The scheduling was something like this.

She would drive her van, and I would go along when we would go to church or some other function that we had to be together. So that wasn’t too bad.

Then, when she had to go somewhere, she would use her van. Sometimes she would drop me off at the church office and then go on her schedule and then come back and pick me up. That wasn’t too bad.

When she had nowhere to go, and I had somewhere to go, I would then be driving her little van. I did not know how little this van was until I started driving it.

When I’m on the passenger side it is not too bad. I can squeeze in and survive. But when I’m on the driver’s side, that was a completely different story.

Everything about her van was completely different from the things in my truck.

Driving that little van was a very challenging job. I did not know how hard it was for a real man to drive a sissy van.

I could barely get in on the driver’s side, get all buckled up and ready to go. Everything had to be changed, like the mirrors, the seat and the steering wheel.