Faith column: I can never have too much ice cream

It was one of those hectic weeks that flew by, and I didn’t know it until the end of the week.

Friday night at supper time, it was one of those sneaky crashes. But, unfortunately, all the energy during the week had been pushing both of us forward, and we had no options but to keep plowing ahead.

I don’t know about other people, but I don’t know I’m being pushed until the push is over. And Friday is the time for that push accounting.

It was a quiet dinner because both of us had pushed the limits of exhaustion. Then, during the week, something happened and put us behind just when we thought we had caught up.

Getting behind sometimes is not a choice, and it has a way of sneaking up on you and catching you off guard.

I had come to the point where I had enough. Enough is enough. Let’s get on with life.

You can’t get enough of some things in life, and then there are other things of which you can have too much. If only we could choose one at our discretion.