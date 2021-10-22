Faith column: Green thumb versus black and blue thumb

If you came to our parsonage, you would discover plants and flowers all over our property. Just don’t ask me to identify what they are. I can tell a plant from a flower, but that’s as far as it goes with me.

That is not true with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. She gets all the credit for all the plants and flowers on our property. She knows them all by name. But, of course, I’m not sure if she’s making up those names because I couldn’t tell one plant from another plant.

Walking up to our house, you will see right next to the door a pineapple plant. I never knew exactly what it was, but my wife kept telling me it was a pineapple. Then this year, the pineapple actually developed. It took several years for it to get to this stage. It has grown quite a bit during this year. Looking at it, you would think you were in Hawaii.

When she first planted it, she asked me, “Did you see my new plant out front?”

I did not, but I did not want to tell her that I did not. I try to keep things on the even as much as possible.

So I just said, “Yes, I saw it, and it looks wonderful.” I smiled a very gregarious smile at her.