Faith column: Don't judge a person by their cover-up

Have you ever had one of those déjà vu moments? The other week I was in the shopping mall to pick up some items for the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. She shops so much that I have to help her on occasion.

On this occasion, I was walking down the mall and stopped dead in my tracks. Coming at me was someone that looked like my old aunt Elsie. She had the same hairdo, wearing the same clothes, and I was shocked because aunt Elsie died over 20 years ago.

I did have a moment of temptation that I wanted to go up and ask her if she was aunt Elsie. I feared that she would answer me, “Yes, and what’s that to you?”

That would have convinced me that it was indeed aunt Elsie.

I just let her walk by and tried not even to glance in her direction.

Aunt Elsie was one of the relatives in my family that goes way back. Once you met her, you would never forget her. She was one of those kinds of people.

What you thought of her the first time you met her was not who she really was.

At first, you thought she was a sweet, darling older lady. She did have an infectious smile when you first met her. But believe me, first impressions sometimes are the opposite of reality.