Faith column: Can you take it with you? You can!

The final question I have asked myself from this experience is, can I take it with me when I go? I have seen people hoard their possessions to the point of the possessions owning them instead of the person owning the possessions. What a terrible way to live, but people choose this lifestyle every day. I have seen people use their possessions to keep their loved ones in line. They will tell a specific family member he is out of the will if he does something that is against their wishes. Since I’m not in anybody’s will, I don’t have to worry about losing stuff if I make somebody mad. I will make you mad for free (just ask my family and friends!). The obvious answer to this long debated question is, “No, you can’t take it with you when you go”… but don’t be so fast with your conclusion!

The Bible is very plain in what you can bring when you go to Heaven. As a matter of fact, we ask ourselves what we can take when we go on any trip.