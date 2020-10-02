Faith column: Can you take it with you? You can!

My wife and I have been continually reducing furniture and other things for the past six years.
We have drastically reduced our living space, which means we have drastically reduced our furniture and other items that we had collected during 36 years of marriage. It has not been an easy process, because I like most of the items I have kept over these past years.
Recently, the battle lines have been drawn over a couple of homemade quilts that we have had for more than 30 years. They serve no purpose, but I still like them. This process has made me ask some hard questions concerning my attraction to things. First, why do I have so much stuff and where did it all come from? To be honest, my stuff has stuff. I have sold and given away more stuff than a person should ever want in a lifetime. I have decided to live without things I don’t need, and the more I don’t need the better off I will be.
The second question I have asked is, what’s going to happen to all these belongings when I die? Will my children fight over what is left? I have seen children fight over flower arrangements that are sent to their parent’s funeral. I can only imagine what those kids did when it came to something of real value! Will my children have a giant yard sale and split the proceeds amongst themselves? This is more civil, but this would tell me I had nothing they wanted! Will they call a local ministry to come and pick everything up in a moving truck? Stay tuned, only time will tell.
The final question I have asked myself from this experience is, can I take it with me when I go? I have seen people hoard their possessions to the point of the possessions owning them instead of the person owning the possessions. What a terrible way to live, but people choose this lifestyle every day. I have seen people use their possessions to keep their loved ones in line. They will tell a specific family member he is out of the will if he does something that is against their wishes. Since I’m not in anybody’s will, I don’t have to worry about losing stuff if I make somebody mad. I will make you mad for free (just ask my family and friends!). The obvious answer to this long debated question is, “No, you can’t take it with you when you go”… but don’t be so fast with your conclusion!
The Bible is very plain in what you can bring when you go to Heaven. As a matter of fact, we ask ourselves what we can take when we go on any trip.
If you fly on a plane, the plane has a weight limit on how much you can bring on the flight. If you travel in your car, you are limited to how much space is in the car. If you travel on foot, you are limited to how much you can physically carry. What can you take to Heaven? Revelation 14:13 tells us, “Then I heard a voice from heaven saying to me, ‘Write: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.’ ‘Yes,’ says the Spirit, ‘that they may rest from their labors, and their works follow them.’” Works cannot take you to heaven, only Jesus can do that, but your works will follow you to heaven.
My question to you is this, “What type of works will follow you into the Kingdom?” What are you doing in Jesus’ name today? Will you be surprised by the amount of works will that be following you into heaven? Make sure that you are doing everything you can to uplift the name of Jesus in your life. Make no mistake, those works will not be lost! In life, we can lose all sorts of things.
We can lose our keys, cellphones, umbrellas, patience, etc , but our works are right behind us! Remember, don’t give in to sin. Think about it!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!