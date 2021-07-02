Faith column: Bump, bump, bump -- Where’s the scratch?

The lady jumped out of her car screaming at me and shaking her fist, and I thought it was a joke. You know how people like to prank other people, so I thought this was what was happening.

I looked at her and started laughing, thinking that this was part of a joke.

The more I laughed, the more she yelled and screamed at me. She used language that even sailors would not use in public. She asked me to do things to myself that are physically impossible to do. Enough said on that.

Then she went to her car, got her cell phone, came back, and took pictures of my truck’s license plate. I hope I don’t see it on Facebook. Then she took pictures of what my truck had done to her bumper.

I got out to look, and I had to look very hard to find it, and finally, there it was. A little scratch about the size of a fingernail. I looked at the front of my truck, and I couldn’t find any scratches at all comparable to her scratch.

She began yelling, “Don’t you dare touch me!”

I don’t do a lot of things and not touching her was at the top of that list.

Then she took her cell phone and showed it to me and said, “I’m calling the police.”