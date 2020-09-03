Faith column: Bigger is not always better

When I put the socks on I noticed something different about them — they were real silky and they went all the way up to my knees.

“Wait a minute,” I told myself, “These are my wife’s socks!”

I was almost late for my engagement and I was running out of options so I pranced out the door wearing my wives’ knee highs, figuring nobody would ever find out.

I had forgotten about them until I was sitting on the platform getting ready to speak, and then the thought came to me, “What if I am in a car accident on my way to my next appointment and the medical personnel see I am wearing my wife’s clothing?”

I could see the entire scene in my mind while I was getting up to speak. The doctor would come out into the waiting room to tell my wife, “Mrs. Hefner, your husband has a broken arm, a couple of lacerations, a bruised sternum, and he is wearing women’s knee-high socks!”

Trust me, this is not the thought you want running through your mind before you get up and speak to a group of people!