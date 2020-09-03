Faith column: Bigger is not always better

It started out like every other day in the week. I had to get up, shower and get dressed.
I don’t know about the rest of the world, but I don’t spend a great deal of mental power doing these basic things. Maybe it is because I have done them since I was old enough to dress myself, or maybe I’m such a sharp dresser that it doesn’t matter what I pick to wear, or maybe because my wife picks out my clothes so I don’t have to stare into my closet wondering what shirt goes with a certain color pair of pants.
Whatever the answer, I have successfully left my home each day fully dressed and ready for whatever comes my way.
Of course, something had to happen to break my streak of looking presentable in public. It wasn’t anything too noticeable, and maybe it was just me, but I felt that I had to make a wardrobe change before anyone else noticed my dressing blunder.
I had a speaking engagement and I had selected a black suit, white shirt, black tie, black shoes (that I had just shined), but I was wearing blue socks. I wouldn’t have noticed them, but I was looking at how good my newly shined shoes looked and the blue socks caught my eye.
I walked around in my office, stopping at different times, to see if the blue socks would be noticeable to someone else. Guess what? They were. I rushed home, went to my sock drawer and found a pair of black socks — problem solved, sort of.
When I put the socks on I noticed something different about them — they were real silky and they went all the way up to my knees.
“Wait a minute,” I told myself, “These are my wife’s socks!”
I was almost late for my engagement and I was running out of options so I pranced out the door wearing my wives’ knee highs, figuring nobody would ever find out.
I had forgotten about them until I was sitting on the platform getting ready to speak, and then the thought came to me, “What if I am in a car accident on my way to my next appointment and the medical personnel see I am wearing my wife’s clothing?”
I could see the entire scene in my mind while I was getting up to speak. The doctor would come out into the waiting room to tell my wife, “Mrs. Hefner, your husband has a broken arm, a couple of lacerations, a bruised sternum, and he is wearing women’s knee-high socks!”
Trust me, this is not the thought you want running through your mind before you get up and speak to a group of people!
Fortunately, I was not involved in a car accident so nobody found out I was wearing my wife’s socks, until now. What did I learn from this incident? First, women’s socks look just like men’s socks, but they do feel better. Second, never wear anything you don’t want people to know you are wearing, they just might find out. Third, I need to make sure my mind doesn’t wander before I get up to speak, it can only get me into trouble. Fourth, small details are just as important as the big details in life.
In our Christian walk, God will give us directions for all our decisions. Isaiah 30:21 says, “Your ears shall hear a word behind you, saying, ‘This is the way, walk in it.’ Whenever you turn to the right hand, or whenever you turn to the left.” Make sure you are following the direction God has set for your life, and be obedient to His leadership every day, even in the small things.
If you are not careful, the small things can develop into big things, and bigger is not always better. Remember, don’t give in to sin. Think about it!
Vince Hefner is pastor of First Baptist Church, Cherryville.
