Faith column: Are you ready for fall? Here it comes

With such a tumultuous summer, I’m glad we are now beginning the fall season. There for a while, I didn’t think it was going to come. But, contrary to my negativity, it has arrived, and I’m delighted.

Summer wasn’t quite the way summers have been in the past. My family didn’t have many get-togethers and picnics like we normally do. However, we did have one, and that had to do for the summer. I’m hoping next summer we can catch up.

I remember when I was young, summer was a wonderful time. But, of course, maybe my memories are more wonderful than it actually was. At my age, you can’t always depend upon your memory. But then, it goes the other way as well.

I am so old that nobody can contradict any memories I might have. So I won’t say that I lie, but I do have a way of stretching the truth, just a little. And by just a little, I mean just enough to make it look better than what it actually was.

Of course, the best thing about my summers was no school. I was free all summer long to do what I really wanted to do. At the time, both of my parents worked full-time jobs, and I had the rule of my time.