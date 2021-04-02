Faith column: Ants, ants, ants, where's the uncles

I never encountered any problem those three days and enjoyed myself; at least, I thought I was enjoying myself.

My wife came home on a Thursday, and that night we went to bed, and early the following morning, as I was shaving, I heard a loud voice coming from the kitchen area.

“What are you doing in here?”

I almost cut myself shaving, thinking we had an intruder, and I better get out there to see what’s happening.

When I got to the kitchen my wife was at the door, looking down with some can of spray in her hand, yelling, “Get out of here and never come back.”

I did not know what she was talking about or who she was talking to. As I got closer, I looked down at the floor, and much to my surprise, there was a whole colony of ants that had invaded her kitchen. I have never seen so many ants in all my life.

I was afraid to ask what I could do because she probably would’ve told me.

I try supporting her for the next hour as she was getting those ants out of her kitchen. Most of them did not survive. When she was done, I thought that would be over, and we could get on with our life. After all, an ant is a tiny thing and, to my mind, easily disposed.