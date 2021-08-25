Faith column: And then there were four

Over a year ago, I got out of bed, went to the kitchen for my morning cup of coffee and then I went to the back porch to see if I had any visitors.

I have foxes, possums, cats, and raccoons (who are politically correct and wear masks when they come). I put food out for them, and they help themselves. Every morning the food dishes are empty and waiting to be filled.

It's great at night to look out and see some of these critters coming in for their evening snack.

This morning, as I looked out, I saw a little kitty on the porch. I had no idea where this little kitty came from or how it got to our back porch.

I opened the door, stepped out, and the little kitty ran and hid. She thought she was hiding, but I could see exactly where she was So I left her alone and went and got some food for her. I put it in the dish and stood there waiting for her to come over, instead, she sat there, looked at me, then looked at the dish and then looked back at me.

I knew what she was doing, and so I had to get out of the way so she could come and eat her breakfast.

I tried keeping this information from my wife because she does not like animal pets. At least that's what she says. According to her, all of these animals have fleas, and she hates fleas.