Faith column: An ode to the automobile

I have been thinking about all the automobiles I have owned over the years and how each one revealed something about my personality at that time in my life.
My first car was a ’63 Bonneville that my father gave me. I owned it two weeks before I totaled it. Just for the record, it wasn’t my fault.
What did I learn from this car? When you don’t have anything, you will take something. I don’t know of too many 16-year-old kids driving a big four door car by their own choice, but it beats walking.
My second car was a ’62 Mercedes Benz 190 D. This car was my choice because I thought driving a classy car would make me classy, and I figured the girls would love riding around with a classy guy and his classy car.
I was wrong once again because the car would only start if you pushed it off, so I had to date girls strong enough to give me a push when my car didn’t want to start.
This was not what I had intended because instead of asking out girls that were pretty to look at, I had to ask out girls that were just pretty strong. When you are 17 years old you don’t want to date a girl that can physically beat you up.
My third car was a Cougar XR-7. I bought this car because I liked the name and it was supposed to be fast. It was fast alright, so fast that I couldn’t stop it and I wound up wrecking it a couple of times and eventually blowing the engine. So much for speed.
My next car was a Chevy Luv pickup truck. I figured anything with “luv” in its name had to be good. Once again, I was wrong. Just because you have the name of “luv” doesn’t mean you will find love. At that time, I was only 19 years old and still had a lot to learn. Eventually I realized it was too small for me and I had no use for a truck.
Just when I thought things were not going my way, I had a change of fortune. I traded the truck for a ’68 Corvette. That’s right, I said “Corvette.” Don’t ask me how I did it, but somebody needed my truck and was willing to trade me their Corvette.
I must be honest: the car needed a great deal of work, but it was mine.
Things were going well until I meet the love of my life who didn’t like the Corvette. Goodbye Corvette! I find it amazing that people believe a specific automobile will bring them total happiness and joy in life. The truth of the matter is possessions do not make you a better person, nor will possessions bring you lasting peace
I have owned several automobiles in my life, but I have been blessed with just one wife. For the past several years I have driven a 2001 Chevy Silverado truck. I bought this truck new, and now it has 365,000. This is not a fancy truck, nor is it impressive to the average person. However, over the past 40 years I have learned that impressing others is not important to me. My goal in life is to honor God with my life, possessions, and talents.
I have also learned that life is a learning process and God wants us to learn from our mistakes while we are living in His abundant grace. Proverbs 30:7-9 says, “O God, I beg two favors from you; let me have them before I die. First, help me never to tell a lie. Second, give me neither poverty nor riches! Give me just enough to satisfy my needs. For if I grow rich, I may deny you and say, ‘Who is the Lord?’ and if I am too poor, I may steal and thus insult God’s holy name.”
What are you asking from God in your prayers? Is it to impress others? Be Rich? Be famous? Allow God to bless you through His Son Jesus Christ and live each day for Him. Remember, don’t’ give in to sin. Think about it!
