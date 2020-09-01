Donald Trump and Republicans, in their own words

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you’re looking for the biggest difference between President Donald Trump’s acceptance speeches in 2016 and last week, it helps to channel your inner real estate developer.

It’s all about location, location, location.

In 2016, Trump delivered a darkly tedious and overlong speech from the frigidly air-conditioned Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. At least it had the virtue of being on private property.

In 2020, he delivered a darkly tedious and overlong speech from the White House’s South Lawn, blasting through the traditional and legal prohibitions against using federal property and resources for electioneering.

In 2016, Trump insisted that he alone could solve the nation’s problems, warning that “the attacks on our police, and the terrorism in our cities, threaten our very way of life. Any politician who does not grasp this danger is not fit to lead our country.”

In Washington last week, Trump complained that Democratic nominee “Joe Biden and his supporters remained completely silent about the rioters and criminals spreading mayhem in Democrat-run cities. They never even mentioned it during their entire convention. Never once mentioned.”