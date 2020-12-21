Democrats are crazy to run for Senate

I don’t understand why Democrats want to run for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

They aren’t likely to win, and if they do, they’re even less likely to win a second term.

If they do win, they’d be one of 100 in what is no longer exactly the greatest deliberative body in the world.

They’d spend every day navigating between Washington Democrats who lean left and voters at home who lean right.

They’d likely owe election to Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader who holds the key that unlocks the tens of millions of dollars they’d need to win. That’s the power of King Caucus in today’s politics.

The Democratic primary didn’t pick Cal Cunningham as the Senate candidate in 2020; Schumer did.

In fairness, he may have picked a winner. Cunningham was leading the polls until he scuttled his own ship.

But Democrats have a tough time winning Senate races in North Carolina. Since the two-party era began here in 1972, only four Democrats have won. None of them won reelection.

Democrats have lost 13 of 17 Senate elections since 1972. That’s a batting average of .235 — or under 24% field-goal shooting.