Conventions were upended, but still told a story

Politics is more like a novel than a political science textbook, more a Netflix drama than a PBS documentary. Campaigns are about character, not just issues.

Most political stories come straight from the Bible. First there was the Garden of Eden, where we all lived in paradise (when our party was in charge.) Then paradise was invaded by the snake (our opponent). But take heart; there is hope for salvation (our candidate).

This year, the Democrats’ story is that the country faces dark times because of President Trump, Joe Biden has been through dark times in his life, and he knows how to bring back hope, love and light to the nation.

The Republicans’ story is that Democrats would bring about social and economic disaster. They tried to soften Trump’s image on race, women’s issues and criminal justice reform.

Democrats focused on Covid. Republicans focused on law and order.

Some traditions were lost in the conventions.

There was little chance of a new face electrifying the convention and putting himself or herself on a trajectory toward the Presidency, like JFK in 1956 or Barack Obama in 2004.