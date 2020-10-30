Commercial radio turns 100: Favorite memories?

I was stuck in a rut. A few years later, my first FANTASY GIRLFRIEND labored 21 hours a day in the candle factory and would’ve worked more if not for the tuberculosis. (I wonder if her imaginary one-legged kid brother still sells newspapers with a cry of “Wuxtry! Wuxtry! Read all about it!”)

I cherish memories of receiving a transistor radio (about one-third the size of a walkie talkie) for my 12th birthday. It meant portability, control and freedom. But as Janis Joplin sang, freedom’s just another word for nothing left to buy the replacement BATTERIES with, so I soon went back to listening to the farm futures market on the family radio, like ALL the cool kids.

Dr. Harold Baker (who taught my Radio Production class in college) HATED the corny on-air greeting “Hello, everybody out there in Radio Land!” When an announcer is hitting on all cylinders, radio is magically INTIMATE; each listener gets to suspend disbelief for a few minutes and imagine that the faraway announcer is speaking directly to HIM. (“Why, yes, now that you mention it, I do need gas-reduction tablets, Ramblin’ Rudy. I hope they take effect before this weekend. You ARE coming over to watch Junior’s christening, aren’t you?”)