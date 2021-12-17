Column: Wrapping up our gifts for 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, it is time for reflection on the many wonderful gifts the year brought to us as we look to the future with hope.

During a year with continued uncertainty due to the COVID 19 pandemic, one gift is the continued amazing collaboration across our community. Despite the stress and strain of responding to the pandemic, our community has prayed not only for our patients, but for our team; provided words and notes of encouragement; supported us as we moved through high demand for acute services; and helped us protect our team. What an awesome and special gift we have in the community of McDowell.

Words of gratitude are just not adequate thanks in response to the gift of an amazing and dedicated workforce who continually pull together to navigate changing patient care demands. Our “Care Warriors,” who have been dedicated to responding to the community’s Healthcare needs, continue to use their expertise and compassion to care like family. For their resiliency and flexibility, I will always be in your court.