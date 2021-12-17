Column: Wrapping up our gifts for 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, it is time for reflection on the many wonderful gifts the year brought to us as we look to the future with hope.
During a year with continued uncertainty due to the COVID 19 pandemic, one gift is the continued amazing collaboration across our community. Despite the stress and strain of responding to the pandemic, our community has prayed not only for our patients, but for our team; provided words and notes of encouragement; supported us as we moved through high demand for acute services; and helped us protect our team. What an awesome and special gift we have in the community of McDowell.
Words of gratitude are just not adequate thanks in response to the gift of an amazing and dedicated workforce who continually pull together to navigate changing patient care demands. Our “Care Warriors,” who have been dedicated to responding to the community’s Healthcare needs, continue to use their expertise and compassion to care like family. For their resiliency and flexibility, I will always be in your court.
While continuing to care for our community, an important aspect is the continued focus on our growth and service development plans. As announced in August, the gift of the capital investment of $20 million dollars to expand our inpatient services will add 32,000 square feet to our facility, bringing staffed beds to 41.
I must say it has been a nice distraction from COVID 19 to begin the planning for this project. Groundbreaking for this expansion is anticipated to be in late summer.
Additionally, Mission Hospital McDowell has received more than $1,000,000 for the purchase of equipment to enhance surgical services, cardiology, and nursing services. While sustaining rural health care is challenging — especially in light of the impact of the pandemic — the gift of capital investment in local healthcare is a vote of confidence for a bright future.
Now, despite the intense focus on COVID 19, our team continued our priority of achieving recognitions that should give you confidence in us. This year our Birthing Center was honored to be named a 2021 Newsweek Best Maternity Care hospital, while achieving Baby-Friendly certification. With continued commitment to handling stroke emergencies in partnership with McDowell County EMS, our healthcare team achieved recertification as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital.
Achieving excellence is an intentional strategy for Mission Hospital McDowell, and we continue to strive to be the best.
Knowing our community desires to have access to local care, we have the gift of primary care and specialty services to meet your healthcare needs. Our Rural Health Centers are located in Nebo and Marion and offer access to primary care, pediatrics, cardiology, general surgery, urology, obstetrics, gynecology, internal medicine, and orthopedics. Our general surgeons offer breast procedures and venous procedures, while our imaging team provides advanced diagnostic technology with 3D mammography, breast MRI, and prostate MRI. I am grateful for our team of physicians and advanced providers serving our patients.
As I began the column, I reflected on the gift of our McDowell Community. Our team members love this community. Definitely with a focus and passion to give back to our community, our team has been honored to work with the school system, the health department, the Foothills Food Hub, and the Corpening YMCA on initiatives such as literacy, career and workforce development, increasing access to care, access to food, healthy kids initiatives, access to health information, and providing athletic training and donating more than 550 Stop the Bleed kits to our local schools.
As we wrap up 2021, I recognize that all of us have faced very real, and perhaps unimaginable challenges due to the pandemic. Traversing these challenges together has made us stronger. Remember, COVID 19 vaccination has now been around for almost a year. It remains one of the best solutions for preventing severe illness from COVID 19. If you haven’t already, getting vaccinated sounds like a great New Years’ Resolution to me.
On behalf of Mission Hospital McDowell Board of Trustees and Team Members, we wish you a healthy holiday filled with loved ones and an abundance of peace and joy.
Carol Wolfenbarger, MSN, RN, FACHE, is Chief Executive Officer of Mission Hospital McDowell.