Column: With canning and preserving, pass on the how-to

Today I put dried beans to soak for the 10-bean soup I’ll make and can tomorrow. I love the entire “putting up” process. If I were younger, with more energy, I would go back to the soil and to many of the old ways our parents knew and practiced. Yes, I know it’s hard work, and grandparents were probably old at 40 (except for my Grannie Wilson who was still gardening at 93). I remember how labor-intensive certain tasks were when I was growing up — some taking a day and part of an evening to complete. Now, I can push a button or turn a knob and go do something else while the work goes on without me.

However, I do love the gardening and canning process. I can my heirloom green beans, vegetable soup, tomatoes and certain meats. No, Sweet Sam didn’t hunt, but he was a meat eater in spite of my objections, so grocery meats occasionally got canned. Both of us having grown up on small farms, we learned how to grow and tend a garden, and I learned from Mother to can and preserve.

For a long time after Sam and I married, we weren’t situated to grow a garden, and somehow, pots of geraniums on an apartment patio weren’t the same as an onion row or a squash hill in open ground. When we came back to Yancey County and our mountain, we had a big garden the first year and for many years following. We eventually scaled down to raised beds and the small backyard patch, which provided, and still do, enough produce to can and freeze and share with dearest friends.

I still have and use the two huge raised beds Sweet Sam made several years ago to make our gardening a little easier, and I still have the small backyard veggie space. There’s just something so elemental, so satisfying, when one can make those connections with the earth and soil, sun and rain and growing things, and can actually enjoy and give away some of the bounty. Also, a big plus today is knowing where at least some of our food comes from and how it’s been grown and harvested.

Tomato, zucchini, cucumber, green bean, and red potato plants are healthy and thriving in my garden spots this year, and I get great joy in doing progress checks every few days. They’re all at the point now where watering and a bit of fertilize occasionally are their only demands from me; Mother Nature takes care of the rest.

I’m grateful to have grown up in at time with parents and grandparents who gave me a true knowledge of these things, and their old directive “Pass it on.” still applies. Sam and I taught our Charlotte “girls” to make jelly years ago, and our “grandgirls” have also learned to make jelly and can our famous heirloom green beans they love.

Many of you know how to do these things; count yourselves lucky and pass on the how-to.

Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving, and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.