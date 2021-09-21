Column: Wise words that Republicans will ignore

I’m not here to whitewash Bush’s track record — he and his henchmen relentlessly stoked polarization after 9/11, equating dissent with aiding the terrorists (in 2002 they even said that Democratic Sen. Max Cleland, a vet who left his limbs in ‘Nam, was somehow a stooge for Osama bin Laden) — but by the GOP’s current standards, Bush was a Mother Theresa who welcomed immigrants of color to these shores. Plus, he warned way back in 2005 that “If we wait for a pandemic to appear, it will be too late for prepare,” which is the reverse of today’s death cult party, which seems bent on killing as many people as possible.

Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections — with the sole exception of Bush in 2004. So it would be nice if Republicans and rabid rightists heeded his call to “confront” home-grown terrorists, to view it as their “duty.”

The problem is, Republicans tore down the House of Bush in 2016 when Trump terminated Jeb with extreme prejudice. Old-school “establishment” conservatism was push out of the party, replaced by populist demagoguery and Putin groupie worship. It has only metastasized since.