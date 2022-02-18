Column: Wherever they are I will find them

Not only does she know where these thrift stores are, but she knows exactly what all of them are carrying.

Often when I need something for my office, I will mention it to her, and she will know exactly where to go and how much it will cost. Sometimes one of the thrift stores will have a higher cost on an item, but they can’t outbargain the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. She gets her price, and that’s final.

On occasion, she will take some items to a thrift store, and in her negotiations, she usually gets more than she paid for it. So how she does it, I never ask.

Looking back over our lives, I sometimes muse on what our lives would be like today if she opened up a thrift store many years ago. But, of course, I would have to have a strict watch over my library of about 8,000 books. If she found the buyer, those books would be gone.

Upon thought, it probably is a good thing she never went in that direction.

When our church had a building program, she could go to all the right thrift stores and get a great discount on things needed for the building. The church saved an awful lot of money because of that.