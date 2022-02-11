Column: When a trip up the east coast takes a toll

If you're a regular reader of this space or a hoarder of The McDowell News, you may remember a column of mine from November 2020 where I extolled the virtues of tollbooth-less highways, but also bemoaned the loss of the vicarious pleasures of stopping and paying tolls with hard currency.

Well, on my annual drive up the East Coast to visit Mom and assorted relatives and friends last year, I discovered that those days aren't completely gone, but neither is the stress of not having the correct change and the subsequent race out of the gate to avoid getting squeezed into the truck-only lanes.

First was my crossing of the Delaware, but unlike Washington, I was going the opposite way -- New Jersey to Pennsylvania -- and driving across the Tacony-Palmyra toll bridge.

I had no idea how much it would cost or if they took plastic, but luck and cash were with me that day. I asked the attendant what would happen if I had no cash. She said I'd have to turn around and return to New Jersey.

That seemed unlikely as I was in the toll plaza, there was no place to turn around, and all the lanes were filled with cars headed to Pennsylvania.

Maybe they would take an IOU? Definitely unlikely.