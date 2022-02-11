Column: When a trip up the east coast takes a toll

If you're a regular reader of this space or a hoarder of The McDowell News, you may remember a column of mine from November 2020 where I extolled the virtues of tollbooth-less highways, but also bemoaned the loss of the vicarious pleasures of stopping and paying tolls with hard currency.
Well, on my annual drive up the East Coast to visit Mom and assorted relatives and friends last year, I discovered that those days aren't completely gone, but neither is the stress of not having the correct change and the subsequent race out of the gate to avoid getting squeezed into the truck-only lanes.
First was my crossing of the Delaware, but unlike Washington, I was going the opposite way -- New Jersey to Pennsylvania -- and driving across the Tacony-Palmyra toll bridge.
I had no idea how much it would cost or if they took plastic, but luck and cash were with me that day. I asked the attendant what would happen if I had no cash. She said I'd have to turn around and return to New Jersey.
That seemed unlikely as I was in the toll plaza, there was no place to turn around, and all the lanes were filled with cars headed to Pennsylvania.
Maybe they would take an IOU? Definitely unlikely.
But the lesson was learned, and later when I drove up the New Jersey Turnpike I was halfway prepared.
The day of packing a roll of quarters for 25 and 50 cent tolls is long gone, so I made sure I had some bills in my wallet. I stopped and took my ticket when I got on the Pike, which gave me a taste of the new stress that comes with modern toll plazas.
Now I raced against drivers who didn't have to stop at all thanks to their EZ-Pass transponders automatically registering them on the Turnpike as they whizzed by. Would these fellow travelers flashing by me notice a slow dad-van lurching out of the toll plaza into their midst as the Pike narrowed to three travel lanes?
Remembering my high school football coach's advice to “Keep your head on a swivel and stay away from pile ups” I negotiated the rapid funneling of traffic without much trouble.
That, however, kept me from looking at my ticket to see how much the toll would be when I exited the Pike.
Well, my last $13 exited my wallet with the infamous George Washington Bridge metaphorically looming ahead. When I got to the end of the Turnpike I asked the attendant if I needed cash for the ”GWB”, and she said yes I did, $16. So, I made an unscheduled stop at the last service area on the Turnpike, named for legendary New Jerseyan and Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi and hoped it had a working ATM. It did, and taking no chances, I got out $60 in case there were more toll plazas ahead.
I wasn't looking forward to the GWB. I knew it was a major bottleneck on the I-95 corridor, and I was already flanked by convoys of 18-wheelers and smaller trucks, all headed to the bridge.
This would be an old school toll stop with a sprint out of the gate, jockeying for position on what turned out to be the worst stretch of road I encountered that week of driving up and down the East Coast.
The good news was that traffic moved at a good clip as we approached the bridge toll booths. I picked my Cash Only lane, pulled up to the booth, and ... it was empty! The window was closed, no attendant inside, no bucket or slot for receiving cash, nothing to explain what was happening.
Meanwhile, trucks and cars sailed through the EZ-Pass lanes, so not wanting to wait around for the toll authority to change its mind, I hit the gas and got back into the flow and across the Hudson. I figured I wasn't getting away scot-free though. There was probably a camera taking a picture of my license plate while I pondered the empty toll booth and would soon be billed.
There was, and a bill for $16 dutifully arrived in the mail.
While there was no escaping a toll that day thanks to modern technology, I got the most for that $16 when I took a wrong turn on my return trip to Marion, and recrossed the GWB.