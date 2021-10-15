Column: What would life be without mistakes?

As I drove to the gas station, I thought of something I needed to pick up at Publix, which was on the way. So I stopped, went in and bought the item I wanted and then went out to get in my truck and go get some gas.

As I turned the key to start the engine, it did not start. I didn’t know what to do at the time. I tried my best to start it, but nothing I did managed to start it.

Then, I looked at the fuel tank gauge and saw that it had passed empty, and according to that, the truck was out of gas.

That was a big mistake. That mistake brought me a terrible consequence.

I sat in the truck for a few moments staring at my cellphone. I knew what I had to do, but I didn’t want to do it. In a few minutes, I tried to start it again, and I had the same result.

Quietly sitting in the truck, I continued staring at my cellphone. I had no option at the time. I had to do what I had to do.

So, I called the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.

“My dear,” I said as sweetly as possible, which is above my pay grade, “could you get a can of gasoline and bring it to me? I’m over here at Publix.”

I heard silence on the other end, and then I heard chuckling.