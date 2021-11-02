Column: What does it even mean to be Catholic anymore?

But silence is not an option when it comes to the hypocrisy of people who regularly attack others as immoral, and we’ve seen how both of the two most powerful Catholics have done that. Francis talked about the evil of “building walls,” a distinct dig at Trump, while Biden has gone after everyone, including and most especially Republicans who stand in the way of his agenda.

I cannot sit idly by while the leader of my faith and the leader of my country live out this elderly bromance for the world to see without expressing how depressed, how disrespected and how very, very angry it makes me.

Among all faiths, Catholicism has been the most vocal in its opposition to the destruction of human life in utero. It has also been outspoken against the death penalty, fiercely supportive of immigrants and refugees, cognizant of our stewardship of the earth and concerned with the welfare of the disabled and the dispossessed. As Cardinal Joseph Bernardin described it in terms more poetic than any bible verse, it is all about the “seamless garment of life.”

So when two extremely high profile members of that faith seem to excuse the ripping and tearing and destruction of that radiant garment at the hem, at the beginning where life takes hold and becomes manifest in the fertilized embryo, I have a big problem with the messaging.