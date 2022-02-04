Column: Well, I asked for it and I got it.

An interesting phenomenon.

After years of retirement, I decided to go back to work part time. Nothing to do with education, since my long career was spent in that field, both in teaching and administration, and I loved it. Whatever possessed me, I’m not certain; however, I decided at this advanced age that I wanted to do something else workwise, besides cleaning house, before I passed to the Great Beyond.

About three years ago, as I began my search, I suddenly realized my education and training were in one major area.

Certainly, I had learned a smattering of skills in other areas simply by living XX years, but were any truly marketable? I love animals, so what about working in a veterinary office? No training whatsoever except caring for my own pets over the years, so this one was out. I could sweep the floors and pack up pet food, but where was the challenge?

I could volunteer at a local animal shelter, so I got as far as filling out the application when the lovely lady suggested, “Let’s go see the cats; you might like working with them since you had one for many years.”