Column: Well, I asked for it and I got it.
Barbara W. McKinney

An interesting phenomenon.

After years of retirement, I decided to go back to work part time. Nothing to do with education, since my long career was spent in that field, both in teaching and administration, and I loved it. Whatever possessed me, I’m not certain; however, I decided at this advanced age that I wanted to do something else workwise, besides cleaning house, before I passed to the Great Beyond.

About three years ago, as I began my search, I suddenly realized my education and training were in one major area.

Certainly, I had learned a smattering of skills in other areas simply by living XX years, but were any truly marketable? I love animals, so what about working in a veterinary office? No training whatsoever except caring for my own pets over the years, so this one was out. I could sweep the floors and pack up pet food, but where was the challenge?

I could volunteer at a local animal shelter, so I got as far as filling out the application when the lovely lady suggested, “Let’s go see the cats; you might like working with them since you had one for many years.”

I got as far as the area door when myriad whiskered faces came toward me meowing, “Please take me home.” I would have, too, all of them, if Hubby weren’t allergic. I then knew this wouldn’t work, so I walked away in shame, not to return.

Working in a senior center or nursing care facility was also out because I’d want to bring all those residents home, too. So, I began a more logical approach.

Not that I could afford to be picky, but I wanted to do something working with my hands, where I could deal with “things” more than people, and where I was not in charge. Well, the job opportunity came; I applied and was hired.

I liked what I was doing, but I was trained in short order to do a gazillion tasks which my senior brain struggled to remember. Anyway, I wasn’t fired, and I actually learned some lessons during my year and a few months back in the workforce. Here’s my list.

● I truly like working with my hands.

● I appreciate not being in charge.

● It’s gratifying to have someone thank you for doing your job.

● It’s lovely to see a kid or a grown-up get excited over a cookie.

● Technology is truly amazing.

● People can sometimes be pretty “nice.”

● Sore hands in hot water comfort amazingly, but

● old joints remind that they’re old joints.

● I should have made this move 10 years earlier.

● Let’s never get too old to try something new/different, even if it “kills” us.

About three years ago, this work in my local Ingles bakery was a challenge, but I was delighted in doing something new and different. Eventually, after about two years, my so-called new career was interrupted by hand and shoulder surgery. I missed my new job and the people with whom I worked, and there’s not much more special than the smile from a sweet kid when he/she is offered a free cookie (Ingle’s allows).

Just recently, I was allowed to go back to work at a variation of my old part-time duties at Ingles, and, at this particular time, with trying to live through the loss of my beloved husband in October, I will be forever grateful for this opportunity to get outside myself and for the fellowship of my coworkers.

It’s a new year; venture into something different and challenging.

Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.

