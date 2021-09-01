Column: We don't have to be pawns

Another common and more sinister technique is the scare tactic. If someone can make us afraid and tell us who is to blame for a problem, he or she can divide us. Distrustful and divided people can be easily manipulated.

Here’s just one example:

The scare: Immigration – We can’t let all these immigrants come into North Carolina because they will take our jobs, soak up public benefits and commit crimes.

Result: History is full of demagogues who scare people into following them. Their disciples often repeat these scare tactics on social media and elsewhere.

How do we avoid becoming pawns? First, ask a lot of questions and be a bit skeptical. What is the purpose or motive of the speaker? Who gains and who loses? Does it unite or divide us? Will it make us a better state or nation? Does it make you feel empowered or manipulated?

Seek out the facts. Get opinions from sources with whom you don’t normally listen. Hear what they are saying and measure their responses against your own common sense and experience. If enough of us start asking serious questions we might see when we are being misled. If you find agreement with others whom you respect, new unions can make change. We don’t have to be pawns.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.