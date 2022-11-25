Column: Walking down a cold memory lane

The recent cold snap, with my county’s second freeze of the season plus two snow dustings, reminds me of my freshman fall/winter in Boone when the college was still styled ASTC. Yes, I know; back in the Dark Ages; surprised I can remember, etc.

Anyway, my dear childhood friend/roomie and I were in the oldest women’s dorm on campus. Growing up in western N.C., both of us were somewhat accustomed to cold weather and snow. However, Boone winter weather was a daunting force with which to be reckoned.

First, we had a corner, second floor room with two almost floor-to-ceiling windows which cold wind and snow whipped around and in with a vengeance; the 12-foot ceiling didn’t help. In addition, since we’ve already established the “Dark Ages” time frame, female students weren’t allowed to wear pants on campus. Brrrrr! Also, no matter how deep the snow or cold the temp, classes were never cancelled. Freshmen weren’t allowed cars; therefore, we walked EVERYWHERE. To class, the cafeteria, the gym, the library, uptown, church, the movies, the pizza place. Walking to class in late fall/winter was hazardous on numerous counts. However, since I was a 90-pound weakling at the time, I occasionally found myself blown smack into a large campus light pole.

Several of our freshman classes were in older buildings with lots of those tall windows, high ceilings, and often ineffective steam heat. Attempting to take copious notes while bundled in a heavy coat and wearing gloves took a wee bit of skill. During winter quarter, for me, going into English class with wet hair and iced eyelashes and bangs after swimming class wasn’t unusual but certainly unpleasant.

Also, there were the cold nights when roomie and I buried ourselves in our twin beds under lots of bedclothes and sometimes an added coat or two, only to be wakened by yowling cats sitting on the downstairs step columns just to the left of our upstairs room. We took turns struggling from under a warm heap of covering to raise the screenless window (thanks to the wind) and aim the missile of a perfectly good orange at the noise, but all we managed was to let in frigid air and not hit a cat.

Cold fall weather also brought the mandatory flu shot given at the end of standing in line most of the day for class registration — no computers in the Dark Ages. Since the virus was live then, Carole and I always got the flu. However, growing up in cold, snowy winters with smart parents, we knew a “recipe” and came prepared. We didn’t drink “spirits,” however, a Listerine bottle full of whisky fit nicely in the hollow leg of one of our beds. When flu hit, we mixed whisky, lemon juice, sugar and water, drank the hot concoction quickly, put on three pairs of pj’s, jumped in bed under all the cover we could find, and sweated out the ailment. Remember, we couldn’t cut classes. Oh, for the good old days!

OK. That’s my walk down memory lane inspired by the recent freeze and bone-chilling temps. With this summer’s heat and humidity, I thought I would welcome colder weather; however, so far, I don’t appreciate it any more than I did back in the Dark Ages.