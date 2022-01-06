Column: Unlike a fine wine, Tab didn’t improve with age

Off to the side though, a couple of tables were set up with rows of Styrofoam cups filled with what looked like another cola, watched over by a neatly dressed attendant, the kind you see presiding over an open bar at a wedding reception or business convention.

“Free samples?”, but what of?”, I wondered as I approached the tables. And the tables were turned on me when the soda tender revealed these were cups of Tab! A last hurrah, a one stop farewell tour, the final countdown for the old diet warhorse before it was put down for good.

While absence had never made my heart or my taste buds grow fonder of Tab — it had been decades since I drank any, I couldn’t resist the chance to achieve a full measure of closure with my old soda nemesis.

I called my daughter over so she could also swig down a couple of belts with her old man and finally taste true diet cola lousiness. I opined that the Coca-Cola people were just trying to clear out their back stock of Tab before it became even more undrinkable than it already was, so I had no problem downing two cups as a once and for all valediction between Tab and me, just to make sure I hadn’t gotten it all wrong.

And I hadn’t. Time dulls the memories but not the taste buds.