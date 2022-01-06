Column: Unlike a fine wine, Tab didn’t improve with age

Here we are at the beginning of a new year, taking stock and remembering the people and things to which we said farewell over the past 12 months.
For this column, I limit my remembrances to the subject of a column from October of last year: Tab Cola.
When I read last year that the Coca-Cola company was discontinuing Tab after 60 years, I wondered why it took so long, especially after the introduction of diet Coke back in 1982.
After having no choice but to drink Tab or sea water back in the day on the family boat while we cruised around Massachusetts Bay, I shed no tears for its demise and figured that’s the last time I’ll hear anything about Tab. Little did I know I’d get the chance to bid it good riddance in person and in its own house.
Fast forward to this past Valentine’s Day weekend visit to the last college student in Atlanta.
If love was in the air you couldn’t see it due to all the low clouds capping the Atlanta skyline that weekend. Undeterred by the somber weather I realized a long held dream of touring the World of Coca-Cola, hoping to learn more about my lifelong addiction and how it came about, and enjoying some more quality daddy-daughter time.
The tour went pretty much as expected, and we arrived at the “tasting room” where one can sample a variety of Coke owned products from around the world, dispensed from the kind of drink machines you’d find in any fast food restaurant.
Off to the side though, a couple of tables were set up with rows of Styrofoam cups filled with what looked like another cola, watched over by a neatly dressed attendant, the kind you see presiding over an open bar at a wedding reception or business convention.
“Free samples?”, but what of?”, I wondered as I approached the tables. And the tables were turned on me when the soda tender revealed these were cups of Tab! A last hurrah, a one stop farewell tour, the final countdown for the old diet warhorse before it was put down for good.
While absence had never made my heart or my taste buds grow fonder of Tab — it had been decades since I drank any, I couldn’t resist the chance to achieve a full measure of closure with my old soda nemesis.
I called my daughter over so she could also swig down a couple of belts with her old man and finally taste true diet cola lousiness. I opined that the Coca-Cola people were just trying to clear out their back stock of Tab before it became even more undrinkable than it already was, so I had no problem downing two cups as a once and for all valediction between Tab and me, just to make sure I hadn’t gotten it all wrong.
And I hadn’t. Time dulls the memories but not the taste buds.
Tab was just as bad in 2021 as it was in 1976, but at least I had plenty of other drinks available there to wash out Tab’s nasty aftertaste. The last college student, who always plays her cards close to the vest, agreed that it wasn’t very good, but that was it. This was a one and done for her; she carried no soda baggage like I did, and was just happy that Dad remembered to bring her some more Cheerwine on this visit. (Part of her education was being away from western North Carolina and discovering how “local” some products really are.)
So, once again, farewell Tab. I’m glad I got one more taste before you went the way of the Edsel, Betamaxes and the Passenger Pigeon, but you won’t be missed. And if I taste you again in the afterlife, at least I’ll know for sure where I ended up for eternity.
John Whittemore lives in Marion and contributes to The McDowell News.